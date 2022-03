KUCHING (March 12): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in several areas across Sarawak this morning, said the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement today, the department stated the areas involved are Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa and Betong), Kapit (Song and Belaga), Bintulu district (Bintulu and Sebauh), Miri and Limbang.