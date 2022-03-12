Mother and son escape burning home in Kpg Padang Kerbau

MIRI (March 12): A 59-year-old mother sustained minor burns on her hand and forehead while escaping from her burning home at Jalan Tanjung Batu 1A, Kampung Padang Kerbau here Thursday night.

According to Miri Bomba Chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the department received an emergency call at 10.17pm and a team of nine personnel from Lopeng Fire Station was rushed to the scene.

“There are two occupants of the single-storey house, a mother and a son, and both managed to escape when the fire broke out,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

The mother suffered burns on her hand and forehead and had been taken to hospital for treatment, meanwhile, her 25-year-old son escaped unhurt,” he noted.

“The operation involved using water source from fire hydrants located about 300 feet from the location as well as from the fire engine.

“The estimated losses and cause of fire are still under investigation,” he added.

The whole operation ended at 12.52am.