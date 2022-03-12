Mothers infected with Covid-19 virus encouraged to breastfeed

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): Mothers infected with Covid-19 virus are encouraged to continue breastfeeding their babies.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said they however need to practise strict SOP to prevent infecting their babies with the virus.

“Breast milk is the best for babies especially those under six months old, therefore we encourage mothers who tested positive for Covid-19 to continue breastfeeding them.

“All they need to do is wear a face mask, wash their hands with soap and water before handling the baby and take extra precaution to not breathe directly on the baby when it is breast feeding. Altenatively they can use a breast pump to extract the milk to feed the baby,” she said after officiating the first lactation room in a state ministry on Saturday.

The room was set up by the Rural Development Ministry with collaboration of the Ahli Kumpulan Sokongan Susu Ibu Sabah (AKSSI) here on Saturday.

The launching of the lactation room preceded AKSSI’s first annual general meeting. Also present were AKSSI Sabah president Datin Malianah Ugau, Rural Development Ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary II Nor Safi Dukah who was representing the minister and state Health Department’s senior assistant director (Nutrition) Shahrulnaz Norhazli Nazri.

“The state Health Department will be increasing public awareness on this as we want to dispel rumours that mothers who tested positive for Covid-19 cannot breastfeed their babies,” she said.

Dr Rose Nani expressed hope that the private sector or government agencies can help out by donating breast pumps to mothers in rural areas so that they too can feed their babies should they get infected by the virus.

On the lactation room in the Rural Development Ministry, Dr Rose Nani said the state Health Ministry is ready to assist any ministry or the private sector who want to also set up such a facility on their premises.

“We will assist with technical advice but the ministry and corporate body must provide the logistic such as the premises, equipment as well as its maintenance. This is the first of such facility in Sabah and I hope other ministries either state or federal will emulate the move.

“It not only provides convenience to their staff but also encourage them to breastfeed their babies. The ministries and employers must take the responsibility to work together with parents to produce healthier children that can contribute to the state when they grow up.

“This is because breast milk is full of nutrition that benefits the babies and helps build baby’s antibody. It is also a bonding time for mothers and their baby and this is very good for both of them,” said Dr Rose Nani.