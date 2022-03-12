Parents of missing boy, Bintawa couple remanded four days to assist probe

KUCHING (March 12): The Magistrate’s Court here today approved a four-day remand order against four suspects linked to the disappearance of four-year-old Eric Chang Wei Jie.

The four are Eric’s parents and a couple who had taken the young boy under their care at a house in Taman Riverview, Bintawa since Feb 22.

They are to remain in police custody until March 16 to assist investigations under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children.

Eric was reported missing by his mother at 7.42pm on March 7 at the Bintawa police station here, claiming the child had gone missing on the same day at 9am.

This led to police carrying out an extensive search and setting up a special taskforce to locate the boy.

The police have revealed that Eric’s parents and the couple who had been caring for him had tested positive for drugs. The four have a total of 17 criminal records for drug-related offences, property crimes and commercial crimes.

Those with information on Eric’s whereabouts can call Inspector Hasmah Abdul Jalil on 013-6852210.