PBK ex-member: Election outcome shows voters don’t believe in party’s cause

KUCHING (March 12): Paul Shanon Kenbell Barin, who contested and lost in Tasik Biru under the Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) ticket in the 12th State Election last year, has quit the opposition party.

The 62-year-old said he has other priorities to focus on.

Another chief reason for his withdrawal was that the outcome of the Dec 18 state polls had reflected that many voters in Sarawak did not believe in PBK’s quest for independence.

“With the current leadership style in PBK, I believe it would be very tough to rally voters to believe in the cause (the quest of Sarawak’s independence).

“Due to other priorities, I will not be able to continue giving full commitment towards the cause,” he said in a statement.

According to Paul, his letter of resignation was submitted two months ago and should have taken effect on Feb 8.

He joined PBK in April last year, as he believed the party was the only political party that dared to suggest Sarawak could be better off by itself.

He said he concurred with PBK’s stand that Sarawak had been unfairly treated in the Federation of Malaysia.

“Sarawak, since the beginning, had the capability to stand by itself. Malaysia’s first oil was found in 1910 in Miri. Almost 60 years after the formation of Malaysia in 1963, and despite being rich in natural resources, Sarawak still lags far behind Peninsular Malaysia in many aspects of development.

“Bintulu is a place that makes Malaysia the world’s third-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after Australia and Qatar. According to the recent Petronas annual reports, LNG contributes 21 per cent of its revenue.

“With just over 2.8 million people in Sarawak, we have also lost so much (of our) forests — there is almost nothing left for the future generations. And where have all the revenues gone to?” he lamented.

Paul said for Sarawak to progress sustainably, the state needs competent and innovative people in the government who are equally of high integrity and do not condone corruption.

He said Sarawakians must dare to change and not just believe in the notion that the current government is the best.

He went on to say many politicians in Sarawak, who have overstayed their welcome, should also know when to quit.

He also thanked the voters who supported him in the last state election where he polled 2,113 votes in a four-cornered fight against Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, who successfully defended Tasik Biru with a comfortable 4,212-vote majority, as well as Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe and Democratic Action Party’s Granda Aing who garnered 1,980 votes and 1,359 votes respectively.