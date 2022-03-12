Police confirm case of death at Muar voting centre

MUAR (March 12): An elderly man collapsed and died at one of the Johor state election polling centres in Muar district today, police said.

Muar district police chief ACP Zaharudin Rasip said initial investigations showed that the 78-year-old man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness, with his death confirmed by a medical officer present at the scene.

“The investigation carried out so far shows no criminal elements were involved and the deceased has been taken to hospital for further action,” he said in a statement.

He said the case was classified as a sudden death report (SDR) and police are investigating to identify the cause of death.

To avoid creating misconception and public anxiety, he advised the people not to share information on the case without police confirmation. – Bernama