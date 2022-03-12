Probe into the disappearance of four-year-old takes an unexpected twist when police arrest his parents, babysitter and husband

KUCHING (March 12): The police have confirmed that two of the four individuals arrested over the disappearance of Eric Chang Wei Jie were his parents.

The mother and the biological father of the missing four-year-old were arrested on Thursday to assist in their investigations over the child’s disappearance.

Prior to the couple’s arrest, police had also arrested the female babysitter and her husband.

Yesterday, district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the suspects aged between 24 and 49 will be investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for the ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment, or exposure of children.

“We also found out that all four suspects have past criminal records and all of them have tested positive for drugs (syabu),” said Ahsmon.

Their cumulative criminal records are 17 for drugs, two for property crimes, and one for commercial crimes.

He said the police have also formed a special task force to find Eric.

Eric’s mother realised he was missing around 9am on March 7 from the caretaker’s house at Taman Riverview, Bintawa.

A police report was then lodged at 7.42pm the same day.

“All of the suspects will be brought to the Magistrates’ Court here to apply for a remand order tomorrow (today),” said Ahsmon.

Those with any information on Eric’s whereabouts can call Insp Hasmah Abdul Jalil on 013-6852210.