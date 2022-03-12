Rhinos work hard for victory over Respect

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): Sabah FC were made to work hard before registering a 2-0 win over Respect FC of Perak in the FA Cup first round tie at the Likas Stadium on Saturday night.

Second-half goals from right flanker Ummareng Bacok and substitute Nazirul Naim Che Hassan helped second-string Rhinos advance into the second round of the direct knockout competition.

As expected, Sabah FC went into the game with much changes to the starting lineup despite head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s pledge to send his strongest side to take on the M3 League opponents.

Kim Swee made nine changes to the starting lineup while retaining only Jackson de Souza and Park Tae Su from the side that beat PJ City FC 3-1 in their last outing.

And it was no surprise the Rhinos struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, which was made tougher by Respect FC’s tendency to defend in numbers.

The Rhinos ended the first half without a single attempt on target while Respect FC twice came close with weak attempts.

It all changed however five minutes into the second half when Ummareng sent a firm header past goalkeeper Muhammad Syafiq Sabaruddin after a neat cross from Mohd Amri Yahyah.

Kim Swee sent on Nazirul and Saddil Ramdani shortly for the injured Maxsius Musa and Alto Linus as the Rhinos looked to put the game beyond Respect FC’s reach with a second goal.

However, the Rhinos nearly conceded in the 61st minute but for a brilliant block from point blank range by custodian Damien Lim to deny Mohamad Fazrul Hazli Mohd Kadri.

Strikers Neto Pessoa and later on young talent Azhad Harraz Arman were introduced for Mohd Irfan Fadzail and Amri in a move to beef up the attack and it proved to be a wise move.

The visiting defence started to open up in their bid to mark the new introductions and a lurking Nazirul took advantage by sliding home a neat pass from Park at the far post to secure Sabah FC’s passage into the second round of the FA Cup competition.

Meanwhile, Sabah’s other representative in the competition, Kinabalu Jaguar FC, were eliminated in the first round after going down 0-4 to Kelantan United FC in Kuala Terengganu on Friday.