Sabah entrepreneurs breaking into global market

KOTA KINABALU (March 12): Entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak are hopping on board the digital economy wagon and breaking into the global market.

EURO Jasmine Holdings Sdn Bhd executive chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Rizal Mohd Yusof said that they have been working with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to help small and medium enterprises from Malaysia, including those from Sabah and Sarawak, to expand their market to the international consumers.

He said that one of the countries that entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak could concentrate on, due to its proximity to both places, was Brunei.

“Bruneians always come to Sabah and Sarawak, so this is the right time to venture into this particularly with the arrival of Ramadan month,” he said to reporters at the Sabah Malaysia International Women Entrepreneurs Expo held at the Sabah International Convention Centre recently.

The name of the upcoming programme to Brunei is “Jualan Jelajah Ramadhan Brunei”.

He added that they would be launching the Ramadan sales and are hoping entrepreneurs in Sabah and Sarawak would register at their online platform at www.ejazmine.com to start selling their products and services online.

“They can sell a variety of products — food, clothing, textile, electrical goods and so on.

“The website is an online platform where sellers and buyers can carry out their trading activities. We consider ourselves as the mini Amazon,” he said.

Mohd Rizal also explained that for places in Sabah with problems in internet connection, he said that they would be setting up an office in Kota Kinabalu in April, this year.

“They can come to our office and we will help them…they can come in with their products and we will help them to market their products,” he said.

So far, 20 entrepreneurs from the Fishermen Association in Kota Marudu have signed up with the platform.

Mohd Rizal also mentioned that sellers at the platform will not have to worry about getting to the nearest courier service provider to send their product in the event of a sale because the courier agency will be going directly to their house or office to collect the product.

“The seller would only need to pack the sold goods properly before collection,” he said.

He added that they are working with several courier agencies to provide their services, including Poslaju.

At the same time, he also explained that the online e-jazmine.com shop platform was set up two years ago following the imposition of the Movement Control Order.

Since then, the shop has already penetrated overseas markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Turkey and Bangladesh.

“A total of 15 other countries will be hopping on the wagon and registering in the near future too,” he said.

The latest endeavor is to break into the Brunei market.

“We want to break into Brunei with the help of MDEC,” he said.