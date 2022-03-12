Syed Saddiq confirms Muda unofficially won one seat in Johor, lost no deposit; says party here to stay

KUALA LUMPUR (March 12): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has won one of the seven state seats it contested in the Johor polls and has not lost the deposit in any of these seats despite being an “underdog” in multi-cornered fights, its president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said tonight.

Thanking Johor voters for giving Muda the chance to contest in the Johor state elections and to serve the people, Syed Saddiq stressed that the political party will continue to serve the public regardless of whether it won or lost.

“Because this is our responsibility to voters, win or lose, we have to serve as best as we can to be a quality opposition, to be a good check and balance system,” he said in a press conference that was streamed live on Muda’s Facebook page.

He also thanked Johor voters for giving Muda’s secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz the opportunity to serve, noting that an unofficial count showed her as leading by a very big majority of 8,300 votes.

“We all in this room acknowledge that Muda is a party that has started to take hold (bertapak), we admit we are a new party, a newbie, an underdog, but we have served as best as we can, wanting to bring a new politics not just in the state of Johor, but in Malaysia as a whole,” he said.

He noted that Muda also performed well in the state seat of Tenang where the party’s candidate Lim Wei Jiet came in second with a very strong lead over other contenders in the four-corner fight.

He also said Muda did not lose deposit in any state seats despite the low voter turnout rate. – Malay Mail