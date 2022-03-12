Tiong suggests building crematorium for ASF-infected pigs

SIBU (March 12): Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing says he supports the suggestion of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Chairman Clarence Ting to consider building a crematorium solely for the cremation of African Swine Fever-infected pigs here.

He said the cost might be high but it is a quicker and more effective way to deal with the infected pigs than burying them.

“The authority can draft a proposal with cost included so that we can assist in requesting for the necessary funding from the Sarawak Premier’s office,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong, also Dudong assemblyman, was responding to the recent notice from Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, who ordered the council’s abattoir at Jalan Ding Lik Kong here to be closed for 60 days after some pig samples collected from the abattoir were tested positive for ASF.

The closure would enable the abattoir to be cleaned and disinfected.

Tiong also urged the Fire and Rescue Services Dept, Land and Survey Dept, Public Works Dept and Sibu Rural District Council to all work together to address the ASF issue plaguing the people during an online discussion recently.

He said the DVS here and SMC must also complete the total disinfection of the abattoir within seven days, and also to come up with standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent future infections in the slaughterhouse and the transport vehicles.

“The vehicles must also be sanitised each time they exit and enter the premises.”

Tiong said the SMC must also upgrade facilities in the abattoir to ensure the slaughtering process is done in a safe and hygienic environment.

“The police must also be tasked to strictly supervise the implementations of those procedures. They can invoke the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) to help in the supervisory work.

“I also propose that pigs must be slaughtered immediately upon reaching the abattoir.”

Tiong said he had announced during the online meeting that RM100,000 would be used as an emergency fund for the DVS to end the ASF problem here as soon as possible.

He said he understood that members of Sibu Livestock Farmers’ Association were in financial difficulty during this time.

“I have communicated this to the Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, who would submit the proposal to the state Cabinet,” he added.