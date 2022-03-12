Uggah tells agencies under his ministry to be more innovative

KUCHING (March 12): Agencies under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development must be more innovative when it comes to building roads, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

This is due to Sarawak’s geographical challenges including hilly regions, Uggah said when officiating at the closing of a workshop themed ‘Database for Sarawak Rural Road Connectivity’ organised by the ministry at a hotel in Santubong yesterday.

“In my constituency for instance, it would take months to level hills to pave way for a road.

“Such matter needs to be resolved and therefore we hope the relevant agencies, like the Public Works Department, would assess the situation and be more innovative,” said the Bukit Saban assemblyman.

Uggah also suggested that logging roads that connect villages in the rural areas be upgraded.

“There are still many logging roads in the state, which I hope can be upgraded to connect people living in the rural areas.

“This is in line with the inclusive policy of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

GPS, he added, was a caring entity, manifested in the State Budget 2022, where the government has allocated 64 per cent for rural development.

The state government was also aiming to close the development gap between urban and rural areas and achieve high income status by 2030 apart from achieving the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, he added.