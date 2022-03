JOHOR BARU (March 12): Barisan Nasional (BN) appears to have pulled ahead of its rivals in the Johor state election, with the coalition claiming it has managed to secure a majority of 44 state seats after polls closed this evening.

Unofficial results see the coalition in the lead in 44 out of 56 state seats at 8.15pm.

The announcement was made at the Johor BN Command Centre on Jalan Yahya Awal here. – MalayMail