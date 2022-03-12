[Unofficial] BN claims it has lead in Johor polls with 31 seats

JOHOR BARU (March 12): Barisan Nasional (BN) claims it is leading in the Johor state election after securing a majority of 31 seats this evening.

The figure is also a simple majority based on unofficial results from the Johor BN Command Centre on Jalan Yahya Awal here.

As of 7pm, BN appears to be ahead of its rivals securing 31 out of the 56 seats that are up for grabs.

Earlier, cheers were heard from BN’s command centre here as the unofficial results saw BN leading with a simple majority.

BN’s top leaders such as Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and other component party leaders were also present.

Some of the seats in which BN is ahead are Buloh Kasap, Kemelah, Tenang, Bekok, Tangkak, Serom, Bukit Naning, Maharani, Sungai Balang, Seri Medan, Yong Peng, Senggarang, Mahkota, Paloh, Kahang, Endau, Tenggaroh, Penawar, Tanjung Surat, Tiram, Puteri Wangsa, Johor Jaya, Skudai and Kota.

A majority of early votes totalling 21,407 are also said to have gone in BN’s favour. – Malay Mail