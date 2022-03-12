[Unofficial] BN now ahead in Johor with 42 seats

JOHOR BARU (March 12): Barisan Nasional (BN) is leading in 42 state seats in the Johor state election after having two seats taken over in the ongoing tally.

It was earlier reported that BN appears have pulled ahead of its rivals with the coalition claiming it has managed to secure a majority of 44 state seats at 8.15pm after polls closed this evening.

The announcement was made at the Johor BN Command Centre on Jalan Yahya Awal here.

Meanwhile, incumbent Johor mentri besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad retained the Benut state seat comfortably.

The Johor Barisan Nasional chairman won the Benut state seat with a 5,379 majority in a four-cornered contest.

He contested against Pejuang’s Iskandar Noor Ibrahim, Perikatan Nasional’s Datuk Isa Ab. Hamid and PKR’s Haniff @ Ghazali Hosman.

Hasni previously won the seat in the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018 with a 4,447 majority. – Malay Mail