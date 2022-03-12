[Unofficial] Shouts of ‘Hidup BN’ ring throughout coalition’s command centre in JB

JOHOR BARU (March 12): With unofficial results indicating a resounding victory for Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition’s supporters were seen celebrating with shouts of Hidup BN at the Johor BN Command Centre on Jalan Yahya Awal here.

Many BN supporters were in high-spirits and cheering loudly as BN’s resounding win at the Johor polls became clear.

Earlier, supporters from components Umno, MCA and MIC decked out in the ‘BN blue’ shirts arrived in droves before settling in front of the large display showing the unofficial vote tally.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan kept spirits buoyed with his regular updates on the seats that BN was unofficially leading in or had won. – Malay Mail