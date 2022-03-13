Analysts maintain estimates and tactical ‘buy’ recommedation on CMS

KUCHING: Analysts are maintaining their estimates and tactical ‘buy’ call on Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS), as the group’s traditional core businesses are set to benefit from higher development activities in Sarawak while its strategic investments, Malaysian Phosphate Additives (Sarawak) (MPAS) and OM Materials (Sarawak) (OMS), would ‘fire up’ in 2022.

The research arm of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) recapped from CMS’ post-fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) results briefing that for cement, internal expectation is for margins to recover post price hike (average 10 per cent) from February 17.

Maybank IB Research noted that for MIBG Res, operating margin was at 27 per cent in financial year 2016 (FY16), coming off to 20 per cent in FY20; the op was at-about breakeven at the pretax level in 4Q21.

As for construction, the research arm noted that the existing tender book is circa RM1 billion comprising works relating to Kuching Autonomous Rapid Transit, petrochemical plant earthworks, roads and underpasses.

“Management is optimistic on CMS’ traditional core businesses – cement, construction materials and construction – benefiting from higher public infrastructure and housing projects,” Maybank IB Research gathered.

Maybank IB Research went on to highlight that after an almost two-year delay due to technical and commissioning issues, exacerbated by the pandemic, MPAS Phase 1 plant would start firing all its furnaces in 2Q22 and commission in phases from YE22 till early-2023.

“Contracted sales is more than 80 per cent.”

Meanwhile, the research arm also highlighted that at OMS, four of its 16 furnaces will be converted this year, to an eventual mix of six furnaces producing FeSi, eight Mn Alloy and two MetSi.

In 2021, only 12 furnaces were in operation with six producing FeSi and six Mn Alloy.

“Overall production run rate is expected to slow in the near-term before recovering in the later part of 2022.”

As for corporate governance initiatives, Maybank IB Research gathered that these included strengthening risk oversight at both Board and management levels, a new Investment Committee to review or recommend all proposals to the Board, an independent group risk division to drive risk management and strengthening integrity and accountability of all senior management towards a culture of governance and growth.

“An environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework is in the works; details expected in 2Q22.”

All in, Maybank IB Research made no change to its earnings forecasts and target price RM1.84 per share on CMS. The research arm’s core net profit forecasts for FY22E, FY23E and FY24E remained at RM195 million, RM205 million and RM215 million, respectively.