Bersatu to continue supporting Muhyiddin’s leadership, says deputy president

JOHOR BAHRU (March 13): Bersatu will continue to support the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as party president, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“The struggles of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Bersatu president must go on. I and all party members at all levels will firmly support and uphold his leadership,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Muhyiddin was reported as saying that he is ready to step down as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman if it is desired by the leadership and members following the big defeat of the coalition in the Johor state election yesterday.

According to Ahmad Faizal, a comprehensive study would be carried out to identify the factors which brought about the performance of Bersatu which won only two of 33 seats it contested.

He thanked the coalition’s machinery comprising Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan for campaigning tirelessly in the state election.

“We must continue to pursue the spirit of togetherness to empower our party’s struggle. We submit ourselves to Allah,” he said.

The Johor state election which ended yesterday saw Barisan Nasional gaining a landslide victory with 40 seats while Pakatan Harapan took 11, PN won three and Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) as well as PKR one each. – Bernama