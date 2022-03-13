Boy, 6, killed on the spot in accident between 4WD and car

MIRI (March 13): A six-year-old boy was killed after the 4WD vehicle he was in collided with a car (Alza) at KM 17 of Bakam coastal road around 8am yesterday.

Head of Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Alexson Naga Chabu when contacted yesterday confirmed the incident which claimed the life of the boy identified as Aiden Chiang Yong Jun from Midlands Park, Jalan Burma, Georgetown, Penang.

The boy was confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers from Miri Hospital.

“The 4WD driver and three other passengers comprising a woman, a man and a three-year-old girl suffered severe head and face injuries.

“The car driver, 63, and passengers aged 51 and 61 also suffered serious injuries in the crash.”

Alexson said that initial investigation at the scene found that the 4WD vehicle was being driven from Bekenu to Miri while the other vehicle came from the opposite direction.

He said the driver of the 4WD vehicle could have lost control and hit the car coming from the opposite direction, and overturned. The impact sent the driver and passengers in the 4WD vehicle out of the vehicle.

The two vehicles, meanwhile, have been brought to the police traffic section here for further investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.