Cabinet ties not affected by Johor state election results, says PM

BERA (March 13): The results of the Johor state election which saw Barisan Nasional gaining a landslide victory yesterday would not affect relations among ministers and deputy ministers from other parties at the federal government level.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said even though the first Cabinet meeting after the state election would be held next week, he is optimistic that all its members are professional and would make the right decisions for political stability and people’s well-being.

“We are professionals and would focus on national policies and issues …as professionals we In the Cabinet need to discuss and decide the country’s policies together. There is no issue of us quarreling because we are from different parties.

“In the Melaka state election, we also clash with each other but the clashes were not brought to the Cabinet. Even though the fight was intense in Johor, it was not brought to the Cabinet. I am hopeful and confident,” he told the media after opening the Malaysian Family Driving Licence Aid Programme (BLKM) here today.

Also present were Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim and Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman.

The Johor state election saw BN winning 40 seats in the State Legislative Assembly and Perikatan Nasional (PN) which is part of Cabinet only obtained three seats, while Pakatan Harapan (11 seats) and one seat each for PKR and Muda.

He also hoped all parties contesting in the Johor state election including those who lost to give their support and cooperation to the menteri besar who will be appointed after this as political stability is very important for the development of the state.

Asked on calls by some quarters that the general election (GE) be held soon, taking into consideration the victorious momentum of BN in the state elections earlier, Ismail Sabri stressed that GE would only be held when the relevant aspects and parties are ready.

“Ready or not, let the party leadership decide. Many more areas need to be studied. Each result would be discussed in the party. Just because one small group wants to hold GE, we have to do it ? This is a major decision, we have to discuss.

“Apart from that, there are procedures. I need to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to get his consent and if he grants it, only then we can hold it (GE). Wait for the right time, “ he said.

On the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Pakatan Harapan to reduce politicking after being appointed as Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri said it was still too early for him to talk about the future of the MoU which ends on July 31.

On whether the MoU would be extended, Ismail Sabri who is also Bera MP said: “I do not want to make any speculation as it is still not time yet.”

Commenting on Umno General Assembly scheduled to start on Wednesday, Ismail Sabri who is also Umno vice-president sees the direction of the party as among the main focus to be deliberated including not rejecting the possibility of the issue of Muafakat Nasional (MN) which was formed with PAS.

“I am also waiting for the president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi)’s speech and as well as other debaters. The direction now may be different as there are many current developments including the state election.

“So I will wait for the speech and it would be debated by each state for a resolution to be achieved…this then would be the direction of Umno after this,” he said. – Bernama