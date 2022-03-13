Cameron Highlands electrocution case: Bodies of S’wakian couple buried in Shah Alam

KUCHING (March 13): The bodies of the Sarawakian couple who died of electrocution in Cameron Highlands were buried in Shah Alam, Selangor today, said Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

He said the burial at a Christian cemetery in Seksyen 21, Shah Alam took place earlier this afternoon after a post-mortem was conducted on March 12.

“Their three children are expected to return to Sarawak together with their uncle on Wednesday,” said Riot, who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia (South Korea, Japan and Taiwan).

On March 10, a man from Serian and his wife from Simunjan were found dead in a bathroom of a flat in Taman Tringkap, Brinchang in Cameron Highlands.

The couple were identified as Damian Senin, 46, from Kampung Daha Kisau, Serian and Ronwina Mambai, 35, from Kampung Ruan Lubang Tiung, Simunjan.

Preliminary investigation found burn marks on the palm of the woman, who was believed to have been electrocuted when she went to help her husband who was showering using the water heater.

They left behind their children aged 10, eight and one.

Riot said he went to Kampung Daha Kisau earlier this morning to offer his condolences to the family of the late Damian, as well as provide the latest developments on funeral arrangements and expectations when their children will be brought back to Sarawak.

He also briefed them on the benefits from Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the children.

Riot then rushed to the village of the late Ronwina in Kampung Ruan Tiong, Simunjan to meet the family members for the same purpose.

“While at the house of the late Ronwina, the funeral was conducted in Shah Alam and thankfully the funeral went smoothly. Family members of the deceased saw the funeral ceremony being conducted via Facebook live,” he added.

In a social media post on Saturday evening, Riot shared the children of the deceased will receive Survivors’ Pension under the Socso Scheme until they are 21 years old or until they get married.

According to him, the children’s uncle from the mother’s side will be given custody and has received approval from the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

He also thanked the millions of netizens who have sympathised and showed their concerns about the tragedy that happened.

” I would like to thank Rumah Sarawak Kuala Lumpur for their help in this matter. Thank you to all the Ministers and Members of Parliament of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), thank you to Yayasan Serian who also helped and thanks especially the Socso Serian Office for the quick action to manage the benefits,” he said.

According to him again, as soon as he landed in Kuching on Friday (March 11), he immediately rushed to the Socso Serian Office to receive a briefing on benefits for the deceased’s family.

“Damian was an active contributor to Socso, so his children will be able to receive the benefits of funeral benefit and a monthly pension under the Survivors’ pension,” he said.

Meanwhile, Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah was quoted as saying said the Samarahan Division Social Welfare Office will manage the guardianship of the three children including providing other necessary assistance.

“Apart from that, a Child Assistance amounting to RM550 a month will be given for the three children,” she said as quoted in a local daily.