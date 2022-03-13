Committee to bring up Sibu Hospital’s concern to MoH

SIBU (March 13): The Sibu Hospital Action Committee, established last year, has agreed to bring up facilities and manpower requirements of Sibu Hospital to the Ministry of Health (MoH) for further action, says Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar, who heads the committee, said it was important to strengthen the facilities and manpower needs of Sibu Hospital as it also caters for the medical needs of the state’s central region.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, said this collective decision was reached during a meeting at the hospital yesterday.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representatives here on Friday were briefed by all department heads of Sibu Hospital on the position of services at Sibu Hospital.

“The committee has agreed to consolidate the data pertaining to facilities and manpower needs of Sibu Hospital.

“We (committee) will discuss the type of facilities and manpower needs with the state Health Department and MoH,” Dr Annuar said yesterday.

He said the committee was set up last year after Sibu Hospital experienced lack of facilities and staff when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its height.

He said the GPS elected representatives had agreed to channel RM200,000 to Sibu Hospital every year from the Special Assistance Fund.

“I am very thankful to Michael Tiang (Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II), Joseph Chieng (Bukit Assek assemblyman), Senator Robert Lau and Dato Sri Tiong King Sing (Dudong assemblyman).

“This effort is one the six focuses of New Team For New Sibu,” Dr Annuar said.

Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu was also present at the meeting.