Covid-19: Sarawak logs 1,354 new cases, two deaths including one BID

KUCHING (March 13): Another two Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Sarawak today, including one brought-in-dead (BID) case, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said the BID case involves a 78-year-old woman whose body was brought to Serian Hospital on March 10. She had no history of illnesses.

The other death involved a 74-year-old woman who died at Bau Hospital on March 12. She had comorbidities of high blood, dyslipidaemia, diabetes and heart disease.

SDMC also said Sarawak recorded 1,354 new Covid-19 cases, of which 623 were asymptomatic (Category 1) while 718 others displayed mild symptoms (Category 2).

There were five cases each in Category 3 (lung infection) and Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen support) while there were three cases in Category 5 involving patients with lung infection and requiring ventilator support.

With these new cases, the cumulative tally in the state now stands at 278,631.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continue to top the list with 563 new cases, followed by Miri with 215.

Districts that recorded double-digit new cases were Sibu and Bintulu with 98 cases respectively, Samarahan (59), Serian (50), Sarikei (41), Tanjung Manis (32), Limbang (27), Sri Aman (22), Betong and Saratok (14), Bau, Mukah and Marudi (13), Dalat (12) and 11 cases in Lawas.

Kapit and Subis each recorded nine cases, followed by eight in Meradong, six in Lundu, five cases each in Simunjan and Lubok Antu, three in Kabong, two each in Pakan, Kanowit, Tebedu and Asajaya, and one case each in Daro, Tatau, Telang Usan, Beluru, Selangau and Belaga.

SDMC said the police issued 12 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures, of which 11 were for failing to check-in via MySejahtera or manually registering in the log book while the other was for not wearing face mask.