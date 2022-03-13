CovidNow: 64.9 pct of adult population in Malaysia given Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (March 13): A total of 15,259,493 adults or 64.9 per cent of their population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,934,341 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the population have also completed their vaccination and 23,210,853 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged between five and 11 years, a total of 1,144,379 individuals or 32.2 per cent of their population have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

As for adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,836,325 of them or 91.2 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,936,489 or 94.4 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 46,688 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 25,471 as first dose, 1,047 as second dose and 20,170 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccinese doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (PICK) to 68,113,082.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 77 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Penang recording the highest at 12, followed by Selangor and Kelantan with 11 cases each.

Kedah recorded nine deaths due to Covid-19, while Johor (eight), Perak (seven), Perlis and Terengganu (four cases each), Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur (three cases each), Sabah (two) and one case each in Sarawak, Pahang and Melaka. – Bernama