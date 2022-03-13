DAP accepts voters’ verdict in Johor polls, says Guan Eng

KUCHING (March 13) Democratic Action Party (DAP) accepts the verdict of Johoreans during the Johor state election yesterday and pledges to continue defending people’s livelihood despite losing four incumbent seats, said Lim Guan Eng.

The national DAP secretary-general DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue to defend the people’s livelihood by fighting rising prices, rejecting taxes of foreign sourced income and opposing the excessive increase in compound fines for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“DAP wishes to thank voters who have supported our 14 candidates, including in the four seats we lost.

“DAP is grateful and humbled by the people’s support despite facing the Covid-19 pandemic, the economic recession and the public disillusionment following the disappointing loss of (PH) government through betrayal of the people in the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’,” he said in a statement today.

The four seats that DAP failed to retain were Yong Peng, Paloh, Bekok and Pekan Nanas.

Lim, who is Bagan MP, said DAP will ensure that their elected representatives, for the 10 seats the party won, serve the people to the best of their ability to fulfill the trust given by the voters.

For the four seats DAP lost, he said they will conduct a post-mortem.

“There is no doubt that the service performance of the previous elected representative was a factor. Unfortunately, despite the excellent service of Sheikh Omar, he could not retain Paloh.

“In Yong Peng, our candidate was too new but his excellent service record as Senai ADUN (state assemblyman) helped our new candidate to win convincingly in Senai,” he explained.

According to him, the four losing candidates remain committed to continue serving in the constituencies despite their defeat.

He asserted that DAP and PH must correct their weaknesses, especially in communicating to the public a united opposition to Barisan Nasional (BN) under PH’s “Big Tent” approach.

“DAP is committed to looking after, helping and defending the rights of all Malaysians regardless of race and religion under the Malaysian First concept. We must work together by putting our Malaysian identity first ahead of others,” he said.

Lim also thanked all party leaders throughout the country and in Johor for standing together and campaigning for DAP under difficult campaigning conditions.

“The unity and commitment shown was demonstrated by the fightback in Yong Peng to try to reverse the furious onslaught of MCA that poured everything into Yong Peng.

“Even though the fightback was unsuccessful, the effort galvanised the entire party and mobilised all members to fight that bit harder and allow us to retain our 10 seats. DAP humbly and gratefully thank voters for supporting us and will commit to serving with full dedication of purpose,” he added.