Demak Laut to have Advanced Automotive Training College

KUCHING (March 12): Sarawak Skills is planning to set up an Advanced Automotive Training College (AATC) in Demak Laut here, says its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

He said Sarawak Skills would also work together with its industry partner, Sibu Automobile Repairers Association, to set up an automotive training centre at Sibu.

“Sarawak Skills will also set up a new branch in Sri Aman to meet the needs and demands for short-term skills enhancement courses and certification,” he said, adding the higher learning institution will also increase its capacity in Miri by making use of a Shell office building block.

Abdul Aziz’s text-of-speech was read out by Sarawak Skills Management Council vice chairman I Zuilahi Mohd Mantali during the 24th convocation of Sarawak Skills and i-CATS University College at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

He said Sarawak Skills had always adapted to the latest development in science and technology in an era of Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) by offering courses and certification in fields such as cyber security, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, vertical integration, cloud computing and drones, among others.

“With the expertise available, Sarawak Skills is introducing automation element to integrate IR4.0 in industries in the state to reduce costs, improve product quality and organisation productivity.”

To support the state’s oil, gas and oil palm industries, Abdul Aziz said Sarawak Skills would train a workforce equipped with the relevant skill sets and expertise to address the shortage of skilled workers in the state.

Moreover, with the formation of an industry-driven consultative committee last year, he was confident of the role played by Sarawak Skills to be the bridge between industry players and policy makers.

Abdul Aziz said Sarawak Skills had established close collaborative relationships with industry stakeholders with programmes such as Certificate in Safety and Health Officer, Wireman G1 and G2, and Chargeman being organised.

“Sarawak Skills is a member of Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centre to assist the learning institution in following the development of the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) at the national level.”

In September last year, Sarawak Skills was appointed as a training provider for the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Abdul Aziz also said Sarawak Skills would be working with the state Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, and federal Ministry of Higher Education to organise the Bimp-Eaga TVET conference this year.

The convocation ceremony, meanwhile, witnessed 300 graduates receiving their Malaysian Skills Certificate, 103 graduates receiving Malaysian Skills Diploma scrolls and 11 graduates getting Malaysian Advanced Skills Diploma.

There were 58 graduates from i-CATS who received their scrolls for the degree programmes of Software Engineering and Business administration, 214 graduates from various diploma programmes and 11 graduates from Certificate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering Programme.

Zaireen Arabi received the Sarawak Skills Chairman Award (TVET), Nor Hidayah Mohammad received the Sarawak Skills TVET Award (Malaysian Skills Certificate), and Roslyn Leong Ai Zhen received the Sarawak Skills TVET Award (Malaysian Skills Diploma).

At i-CATS University College level, Nurfara Adiba Udin who graduated with Diploma in Business Administration, and Ryhouston Rijam (Diploma in Hotel Management), were conferred the Chancellor Award.

Dayang Nur Syahira Abang Zulasri (Diploma in Civil Engineering) was conferred the Pro Chancellor Award under the technical category, while Ten Soon Jit (Diploma in Hotel Management) was conferred the same award under the non-technical category.

Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah, his deputy minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and i-CATS University College Pro-Chancellor Datuk Amar Michael Manyin were among those present at the convocation ceremony.