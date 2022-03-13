Dr Rundi: Sufficient supply of pork for consumption in Sibu

SIBU (March 13): There is sufficient supply of pork for local consumption in Sibu, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, said pork is currently sourced from Kuching to meet the market demand in Sibu.

“Pork is available from Kuching and is guaranteed to be sufficient for the demand of the locals,” he said in a statement today.

For the record, the Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) abattoir has been ordered to close for a period of 60 days, after some pig samples collected tested positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

It was recently reported that DVSS in a letter dated March 9, 2022 had ordered the SMC abattoir at Jalan Ding Lik Kong to be closed for a period of 60 days, after some pig samples collected from the abattoir for ASF tested positive for the virus.

It was further reported that the closure was made to enable the cleaning and disinfection process to be done.

Meanwhile, Dr Rundi urged pig farmers in Sarawak to remain vigilant and tighten the bio-security of their respective farms to avoid pigs being infected by ASF.

These steps include not feeding pigs with leftover kitchen food and if they are are fed kitchen leftovers, it should be cooked for at least 30 minutes to kill ASF virus; report to the nearest Veterinary Office if there are any deaths among reared pigs; wash and disinfect body after contact with animals or animal products; avoid any contact between wild boars and livestock by improving and enhancing physical barriers such as confinement in barns and fencing pig farms; not visiting other pig farms and not accepting visitors to the farm because it is feared this could spread the ASF virus.

“The Ministry through DVSS will take note of all inputs and suggestions from all parties and will take appropriate measures to address this problem in the future.”