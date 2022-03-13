Duo arrested during two separate drug raids in Serian

KUCHING (March 13): Two male suspects were arrested by the police from the Serian district’s Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) during two separate drug raids in Serian yesterday.

Serian district police chief DSP Aswandy Anis in a statement today said the first suspect, a 29-year-old, was arrested at an unnumbered house in Kampung Tarat Melawi, Serian.

“Police who raided the house found three packets of drugs that were hidden inside a room where the suspect was arrested,” said Aswandy.

He added that the drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, is estimated to weight at 2.47 grammes.

After the first arrest, the NCID team then continued their raid at another house in Kampung Tarat Mawang where they arrested a 20-year-old suspect.

“At the house, the suspect refused to cooperate by opening his room door. This left police with no choice but to break open the door to gain entry,” said Aswandy.

Police who searched the room later found nine plastic packets and 22 straw tubes filled with drugs believed to be methamphetamine estimated to weight at 10.37 grammes.

Both suspects were then brought to the district police headquarters for a drug test where they both tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“All of the seized drugs is estimated to be worth around RM1,200 in the market. It is also believed that the seized drugs are the supplies for the drug users in Serian,” he added.

Both cases is currently being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession.

The suspects are also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act for consuming dangerous drugs.

“The police will continue to conduct similar operations in Serian to tackle drug related activities especially in the villages,” he added.

Aswandy also urged the local community to be aware of drug related activities in their villages and inform them on any such activities.