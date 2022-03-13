February, March IP likely to weaken further, industrial output to grow at 4.3 pct

KUCHING: Malaysia’s February and March Industrial Production (IP) data points are likely to weaken further, while expect industrial output to grow at 4.3 per cent this year.

To note, RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment Bank) maintained its 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast of 5.5 per cent year on year (y-o-y) versus the Bloomberg consensus forecast of six per cent and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) estimate of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent.

“In addition, we continue to believe that the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) will be a soft patch in economic activity, with the February and March IP data points likely to weaken further,” the research firm said.

As a result, the research firm expects the pace of labour market improvements to slow in 1Q22 relative to the second half of 2021 (2H21).

According to RHB Investment Bank, the momentum of retail sales on a month-on-month (mom) basis will probably slow in February and March while in January the momentum potentially picked up on back of Lunar New year spending seasonal effects.

“This assessment is based on our machine learning derived proprietary real retail sales index as of end-February 2022.

“As a result, we wouldn’t be surprised that 1Q22 consumption GDP shows a slower pace of growth on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis compared to 2H21.”

With respect to gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) GDP, RHB Investment Bank’s machine learning derived proprietary construction sector index as of March 3, 2022 is suggesting a slow-down in investment spending on a q-o-q basis in 1Q22.

“Supply chain bottlenecks in shipments to Asia ex-Japan are worsening as economies re-open in the region and thus the transport of capital goods to Malaysia and destined for large infrastructure projects and replacement capital spending is likely to be restrained in 1H22.”

In particular, the research firm has noticed from its proprietary hard data that port container levels as of mid-February are showing signs of a slow-down in the major port of Klang.

“Lack of containers in the Eastern hemisphere and logistics issues due to Covid-19 in countries producing these goods are some of the reasons why activity at the Port of Klang is showing early signs of slowing.”

According to RHB Investment Bank, with supply chain congestions likely to be a feature of Malaysia’s economy in 1H22, besides the impact on GFCF from the demand side of the economy, trade is also likely to be impacted adversely in 1H22.

“We are already seeing evidence of this trend in the January exports and imports data, whose momentum is slowing.”

On the supply side of the economy, besides the research firm forecasting slowing manufacturing IP activity in 1Q22, palm oil sector production is also slowing.

“The slowing of palm oils sector output is partially due to foreign labour supply limitations on back of slow progress by the government on policy changes to import more labour from overseas.

“Our base case remains unchanged that foreign labour supply will remain restrained in 1H22, with a pickup only materializing in 2H22.”

RHB Investment highlighted that on backward looking data, the January IP data release showed a broad based slow down on a seasonally adjusted, mom, 3mma basis and January labour market data is showing the pace of improvements is slowing.

“January IP printed 4.3 per cent y-o-y versus the Bloomberg consensus estimate of 5.1 per cent and the December print of 5.9 per cent (revised from 5.8 per cent).

“The January unemployment rate printed 4.3 per cent versus the December print of 4.3 per cent.”

Meanwhile, on the back of sustained expansion in external demand and growing domestic spending, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) expects industrial output to grow at 4.3 per cent this year.

MIDF Research assumed the diminishing low base effect will bring pace of Industrial Production Index (IPI) growth to a more normal level.

“Looking at the increase in manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) to 50.9 in February 2022 (50.5 in January 2022), we expect manufacturing activities will continue to grow although businesses are facing challenges from rising production costs, given higher input prices and other supply constraints,” MIDF Research said.

“The recent military operations by Russia on Ukraine also resulted in a broad increase in global commodity prices and heightened concerns over shortages of materials and prolonged disruption in global supply chain.”

Despite these concerns, the research arm expects Malaysia will be able to gain from the high prices, particularly oil and gas as well as palm oil.

“Moreover, rising demand for electrical and electronics (E&E) products will continue to support Malaysia’s trade and production activities this year.

“In addition, we opine that the government’s decision to reopen international borders will allow production activities to pick up in certain sectors, such as construction and plantation.

“Domestic-oriented sectors will also benefit from the economic reopening and improving domestic demand.”