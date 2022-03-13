Fire destroys master bedroom of house in Bau

KUCHING (March 13): The master bedroom of a double storey-house at Jalan Taiton, Bau was totally destroyed in a fire at around 8.50am this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said no one was injured during the incident as all of the house’s occupants managed to flee to safety.

Bomba said the 16 square-metre room, as well as the furniture and belongings of the household were destroyed by the smoke and fire.

At the scene were firefighters from the Bau fire station, who managed to put out the fire before it spread to the other parts of the house.

After ensuring that the fire will not reignite, Bomba wrapped up their operations and continued their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.