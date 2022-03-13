Gabungan Rakyat Sabah now an official political entity, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (March 13): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is now an official political entity, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji in his speech when officiating the launching of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (KDM) today said they received the application approval certificate from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on last Friday.

The registration of GRS was in response to the people’s request of wanting to see GRS move as an official political entity, Hajiji added.

Hajiji said that GRS wants to see Sabah continue to prosper and progress.

“There is no time better than now. Let us discard negative politics and prioritise the mandate given by the Rakyat for the sake of Sabah,” the Bersatu Sabah chief said.

Hajiji added that if all political parties in Sabah can come together and cooperate, the state will be more developed and progressive.

“This is what I, as GRS chairman want for Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile on KDM’s application to join GRS, Hajiji said the interest is welcomed and the application will be brought up for discussion among its component parties.