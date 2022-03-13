Kuching Festival Food Fair to make a comeback, says Kuching South Mayor

KUCHING (March 13): There are good chances that we may be able to revive and bring back the Kuching Festival and Food Fair to the public after its two years’ suspension, said Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He was optimistic that the annual festival could be held this year as the nation is moving towards an endemic phase and that everyone is now able to adopt and adapt to the new norms.

“The key lies in how to make it (the festival) happen,” he pointed this out during the ‘Shall WEE Talk?’ session on Facebook yesterday.

“MBKS (Kuching South City Council) has set up a Kuching Festival Food Fair committee to discuss on how to manage the event, its execution plan and of which among others, will touch on crowd control – which is the greatest challenge given the number of entrance or exit points.

“With clearly laid out standard operating procedures (SOPs) and execution plan, it is hoped that the festival will be able to make a comeback and for us to live our normal lives,” he said, while at the same time appealed for the public’s cooperation to comply with the SOPs.

“People must constantly remind themselves of the need to maintain physical distancing when in public and for parents not to bring their unvaccinated children to crowded places,” he urged.