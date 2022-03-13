Loud booming sound in Kota Samarahan most likely caused by quarry works, said MetMalaysia S’wak

KUCHING (March 13): Some of the residents in the Kota Samarahan area were rudely awaken by a loud booming sound at around 6.30am this morning.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) Sarawak director Haburi Hamdan when contacted, said the noise was most likely caused by works from a nearby quarry in the area.

“It is definitely not an earthquake or a tremor as the seismic wave is not significant to be an earthquake,” said Haburi.

He believed that the works from one of the quarries in Kota Samarahan might have caused the loud sound.

A resident from Jalan Bukit Berangan when contacted, said he was shaken out of bed due by the loud noise.

“It felt like a boom. My bed shook. I thought someone had slammed the door in my house,” said the 45-year-old resident who preferred to remain anonymous.

Also expressing their experience were hundreds of social media users from Kota Samarahan who somewhat made identical claims to the sound.

Some users also claimed that the loud boom can also be heard as far as Siburan.

Meanwhile, Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram, when contacted, said no police report has been received over the incident.

“We have not received any reports of injuries or properties that were damaged from the small tremor,” said Sudirman adding that the general public should remain calm and not panic.

He added that police will try to determine the cause of the loud boom.

“We will conduct our investigation to see if the cause is from one of the nearby quarries or from other elements,” he added.