Man arrested at mini supermarket in Bau for allegedly selling illegal lottery

KUCHING (March 13): A 29-year-old male suspect was arrested in Bau for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets at a mini supermarket in Kampung Pisa Krokong, Bau at around 6pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement today said the suspect from Sungai Stok, Sarikei does not have any past criminal record.

“Police who introduced themselves to the suspect at the premises then continued to conduct their search and found a piece of paper believed to be containing betting numbers,” said Poge.

He added that police also found cash believed to be from the illegal lottery transaction and a computer tablet.

Poge said all of the items were seized by the police.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

If convicted, the suspect may face a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000 or a jail sentence of not more than three years.