Missing four-year-old believed murdered, dumped at Muara Tebas

KUCHING (March 13): The missing four-year-old, Eric Chang Wei Jie, is most likely to have been murdered and his body dumped into the Sarawak River at Muara Tebas.

Currently, the police are at the scene conducting a search-and-rescue operation to locate the body of the missing child.

According to the Kuching Criminal Investigations Department, the caretaker who was arrested on March 9 confessed to the police that she knows what actually happened to Eric.

The case is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

