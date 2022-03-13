No more walk-ins, four SEB’s customer service centres to use appointment system

KUCHING (March 13): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) wishes to acknowledge that walk-ins will no longer be accepted at Sarawak Energy’s Sri Aman, Sibu Regional Office and Jubli Mutiara, Sarikei customer service counters except for matters requiring urgent attention, with effect from 1 April 2022.

Sarawak Energy in a statement yesterday said Sarawak Energy Appointment System (SEAS) would be activated at all of the utility company’s customer service counters as stated above, on March 15.

The appointment system enables customers to book an appointment to avoid having to wait in queue, in line with its continuous effort to better facilitate customer service.

The system will start to accept bookings for appointment visits starting April 1.

“From April 1, walk-ins will no longer be accepted at Sarawak Energy’s Sri Aman, Sibu Regional Office and Jubli Mutiara, Sarikei customer service counters except for matters requiring urgent attention.

“Senior citizens aged 80 and above, pregnant women and persons with disabilities are exempted and may approach any of the customer service personnel for assistance,” it said.

Appointments through SEAS can be made anytime and anywhere by visiting Sarawak Energy’s corporate website (https://www.sarawakenergy.com/customers) under ‘Sarawak Energy Appointment System (SEAS)’ or by scanning the QR code provided.

Customers are required to select their preferred date and time when booking an appointment. After a booking is made, customers will need to arrive at the premises five minutes before the time of appointment.

They are also advised to check their e-mail before visiting the counters as appointments can be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. If an appointment is cancelled, a new booking needs to be made via the system.

Sarawak Energy would like to remind customers that only those who have received fully vaccinated status in their MySejahtera accounts are permitted to enter any of Sarawak Energy’s customer service counters.

Ng Shou Fui, Sarawak Energy’s general manager for Retail said the management has proceeded to implement the SEAS for the three counters following the success of the system’s implementation at selected counters in 2021.

“We came up with SEAS last year to reduce waiting time and improve scheduling and traffic management at the counters. This initiative was also to safeguard customers by preventing further spread of Covid-19.

“After introducing the appointment system in October and November last year at some of our counters, we found that it has been well-received by our customers.

“Hence, we will implement SEAS at all our customer service counters in phases and we target to complete full implementation within this year,” Ng said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy continues to encourage customers to perform transactions through online services at Sarawak Energy’s mobile app “SEB cares” for bill payments and enquiries.

Payments can also be made via other platforms such as online banking, JomPay and e-wallets like SPAY GLOBAL and Boost.

With the extension of the Go Paperless Campaign, customers can also enjoy a RM2 rebate for 12 months when they subscribe to e-Bill, effective from the billing period upon registration.

For more information, customers can contact Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111 or email customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

Alternatively, they may also get in touch through “SEB cares”, which can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store.