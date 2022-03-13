PAS, PN to continue to serve the people, says Abdul Hadi

JOHOR BAHRU (March 13): PAS, together with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) components, will continue to serve the people based on the increasing show of support from voters in constituencies where they contested in the Johor state election, said its president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said although PN won only three seats, PAS and PN accepted the election results with an open heart.

“PAS would like to thank the staff of the Election Commission (EC), the Royal Malaysia Police and the Ministry of Health, as well as the party machinery, in ensuring the election process runs smoothly and safely.

“PAS also expresses its appreciation to the people of Johor who have voted for the PN candidates, especially those fielded by PAS,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Hadi said the support of the Johor people meant a lot to the party for it to continue with the agenda based on integrity, caring and welfare for the benefit of the state and the country.

In the Johor polls yesterday, Barisan Nasional won 40 of the 56 state seats followed by Pakatan Harapan (11), PN (three), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance – Muda (one) and PKR (one).

PN won the Bukit Kepong, Maharani and Endau seats. – Bernama