Peter calls for unity, political ‘cease fire’ in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (March 13): Political parties in Sabah must unite for the sake of the state’s progress and development, said Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) President Datuk Peter Anthony.

Peter said it is time for a political ‘cease fire’ in Sabah and all political unrest among the parties in Sabah to stop.

“There is no point for us to fight … the state cannot progress. It is better to start from zero and unite notwithstanding our political differences and status because developing the interest of Sabah is more important.

“Politicians will not be in the political arena forever so why not unite now for Sabah,” he said.

Peter said this when met by reporters after the official launching of Parti KDM by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji on Sunday.

KDM, the Melalap assemblyman pointed out, is ready for the eventuality of the general election being called in the near future.

“Even though we were only registered two months ago, KDM is not new among the grassroots, so for me there is no problem to face the election in areas like in Tenom and Papar,” he added.

When asked to comment about objections to KDM joining GRS, Peter said the party’s position will depend on GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“Our application letter has been handed over to the GRS chairman,” he said, adding that he is open to constructive criticism about KDM.

Peter also said that those who attended the party’s launch on Sunday were automatically members of KDM and added that more than 1,000 people from all over the state came to attend the event.

“It’s a good start for KDM,” said the former Parti Warisan Vice President.

To attract more members, KDM, he said, will be going on a roadshow throughout the state.