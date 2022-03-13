Redelineation exercise for Sabah, Sarawak must follow legal process, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (March 13): The proposed redelineation exercise to add parliamentary seats in Sabah and Sarawak must be carried out through a proper legal process, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said the matter must follow the process as contained in Article 113 of the Federal Constitution.

According to Article 113 of the Federal Constitution, he said, any review or study on redelineation exercise can only be done once every eight years.

“The last redelineation exercise for Sarawak was in 2015 and Sabah in 2017.

“It means for Sarawak, if we want to see the addition of parliamentary seats, it will only happen after eight years, in 2023. A study will be carried out then,” he said when met by reporters after attending an event in Kampung Tanjung Bako here today.

Commenting further, Wan Junaidi said after the eight-year period, a committee would then look into the need for a redelineation exercise which would be chaired by the Sabah Chief Minister and the Sarawak Premier.

“Through this committee, they will submit applications (for redelineation exercise) to the federal government. If it is agreed then it will be implemented according to the process,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the need to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability signed by the government and the opposition on Sept 13, last year, Wan Junaidi said the MoU had benefits that needed to be continued.

He added that the MoU which is effective until July 31, has succeeded in leading to several amendments to the Federal Constitution in the Dewan Rakyat which have benefited the people.

“(After this) there are many more proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution that we (the government) will table in the Dewan Rakyat such as the Anti-Party Hopping Bill and limiting the term of office of the Prime Minister.

“If we do not have this understanding to support the government’s agenda then it is difficult for us to approve a constitutional amendment that requires a two-thirds vote of the support of Dewan Rakyat members,” he added. – Bernama