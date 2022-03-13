Rhinos still need improvement, says head coach

KOTA KINABALU (March 13): Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said there are still rooms for improvement for the Rhinos after their FA Cup first round win here on Saturday.

Sabah FC clinched a hard earned 2-0 win over Respect FC of Perak, which earned them a back-to-back victory having edged PJ City FC 3-1 in a Super League fixtures in their last outing.

Kim Swee however advised the Rhinos not to be carried away by the wins, as he admitted there were weaknesses that needed to be addressed before returning to action in early April.

He said one area that needed immediate improvement was the players’ chemistry and combination on the pitch.

“I made many changes to the starting lineup against Respect FC and while we did achieve the desired result, the performance however was not what we had hoped for.

“The players had problem finding their rhythm and thus affected the team’s fluidity on the pitch.

“We need to rectify the weaknesses … we have around three weeks to do so before we return to league action on April 4 against Melaka United FC,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday’s FA Cup opening tie, the Rhinos went into the game with nine changes made to the squad that defeated PJ City in the previous outing.

And eight out of the nine players started their first game of the new campaign.

The Rhinos struggled in the first half which saw them failing to record a single attempt on target, although they did improve after the break and opened the scoring through Ummareng Bacok in the 50th minute.

Nazirul Naim Che Hassan secured the Rhinos’ passage into the next round by sliding home the second goal later on.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee congratulated central defender Dominic Tan after receiving a national team call-up in preparation for the Asian Cup qualifiers.

“This is a good chance for Dominic to prove his worth in the national senior team … we wish him all the best,” said Kim Swee.