Sarawak aims to be main hydrogen producing hub in region

KUCHING (March 13): Sarawak aims to be a main hydrogen producing hub in the region in its quest to develop a hydrogen-driven economy, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said a foreign investor had already made a commitment to set up a green hydrogen gas production plant in Bintulu for the export market, particularly to Japan.

“I am confident that advancement made in the field of technology will enable the production of hydrogen gas energy cells at very low cost,” said Abang Johari.

Abang Johari’s text-of-speech was read out by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah during the 24th convocation ceremony of Sarawak Skills and i-CATS University college at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

The premier said one of the main drivers of the hydrogen economy was to develop human capital, also known as capacity-building.

“Thus, Sarawak needs a higher learning institution, a vocational training centre as well as a special skills learning centre to enhance the local expertise on such new technology (of hydrogen production).”

Abang Johari said the strengthening of the green economy was to emphasise on renewable energy-based development for a sustainable future.

One existing renewable energy being generated in the state was hydro-energy with Sarawak being the biggest producer of hydro-energy in the country, he added.

On a separate matter, Abang Johari believed that online learning or home-based learning was now the new norm, and hoped educators in the state would improve their teaching delivery.

Abang Johari, who is also the first Chancellor of i-CATS University College, said the higher learning institution would soon open a second campus near Kpg Trombol in Telaga Air.

“i-CATS University College does not discriminate against race or religion. Even if it is located in other vicinities, the element of favouritism doesn’t exist as it is not only meant for all races in Sarawak and also international students.”

He said the university college would complement the state government in its ambition to develop a thriving society driven by data and innovation, and for its programmes to be aligned with Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

As an example, Abang Johari said i-CATS University College had recently launched Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Agrotechnology, and Bachelor in Tourism and Hospitality (Honours).