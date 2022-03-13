SWB: Repair works on water main near Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai/Jalan Oya traffic lights to start at 8pm today

SIBU (March 13): Several areas in Sibu will experience water supply disruption when the repair works on the the second leaking point of a burst 24” mild steel water main near Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai/Jalan Oya (opposite SMK Sacred Heart ) traffic lights start at around 8pm this evening.

Sibu Water Board (SWB), in a statement, said the second leaking point was detected during the repair works conducted on the first leaking point which was detected on March 12.

“The burst pipe was caused by excavation works by a SEB’s (Sarawak Energy Berhad) contractor and repair works is expected to start at 8pm today.

“The repair works is expected to take 10 hours to complete,” SWB added.

The areas that will be affected during this period are Taman Sentosa, Jalan Kenari, Jalan Bukit Lima, Jalan Belatok, Jalan Bukit Lima Timur, Jalan Jerrwit, Jalan Saujana, from Jalan Upper Lanang to Tanjung Kunyit, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Tekam, Jalan Kampung Nyabor, Jalan Keranji, Jalan Brooke Drive, Jalan Brother Albinus, Jalan Dr. Wong Soon Kai, Lorong No. 13, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Hua Kiew, Jalan Delta, Kampung Hilir, Kampung Nangka, Deshon Booster Station (Jalan Apollo, Jalan Lilin, Jalan Sg. Merah, Jalan Kuang, Lorong Ulu Sg. Merah 1, 2, 8, 29 and 31, Jalan Kwong Ann, Jalan Teng Chin Hua, Jalan Old Airport, Jalan Ding Lik Kong, Jalan Teku Lama, Jalan Teku Barat, Jalan Disa, Jalan Wawasan, IPD Polis Sg. Merah), Teku Booster Station (Jalan Quarry, Jalan Indah, Jalan Miden, Jalan Setia, Jalan Serai, Jalan Tebu, Jalan Teku, Jalan Rantau Panjang, Jalan Rantau Panjang Jaya, Jalan Teku Pasai), Sungai Maaw, Sibu West Booster Station (Jalan Empawah) and Bawang Assan) and surrounding areas.

“SWB ‘s contractor will try to repair the pipe leakage as soon as possible,” the board said.

For further inquiries, customers can contact SWB hotline via telephone 084-216311.