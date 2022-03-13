US inflation soars to 40-year high

Fundamental outlook

THE US inflation rose 7.9 per cent in February from a year ago, while core prices gained 6.4 per cent on annual rate. Both figures grew at their highest in 40 years.

American businesses in China reverted back to pessimism despite the group expecting a better US-China relationship under Joe Biden’s administration. Businesses leaders say the tension between the two countries have gone back to the Trump era.

Europe Central Bank held the monetary policy unchanged at Thursday’s meeting. The central bank’s benchmark refinancing rate remains at zero per cent, the rate on its marginal lending facility sits at 0.25 per cent and the rate on its deposit facility was kept at -0.5 per cent. Policymakers say they will end the Pandemic-driven stimulus in March while the overall asset purchase programme will end in 3Q if the inflation can keep pace with the economic recovery.

The European Union (EU) imported 45 per cent of its natural gas from Russia in 2021. In the wake of the current Ukraine war, EU plans to cut two-thirds of its import from Russia before year-end. Russia and Ukraine leaders failed in talks of a cease fire. A market strategist commented that Russia’s investment scene will suffer a long time, post-war era.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen broke above 116.40 resistance on Friday. We presumed the bulls will charge into the 118.50 to 119 resistance area before encountering some selling pressures. The range will be supported at 116 and traders still seek the dollar against weaker yen in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Euro/US dollar traded from 1.08 to 1.11 last week after staging a rebound. The market will largely trade within this range while most traders will begin to adjust their positions against hedging the US dollar index. However, be mindful in case the trend breaks beyond this consolidation range and move into a new direction.

British pound/US dollar broke beneath 1.31 support last week after the dollar receded as a counterbalance against the euro. We foresee the bears might drive lower to 1.285 while still resisted at 1.31. In our opinion, short sellers will be very cautious in case the bottom 1.28 is ambushed with strong bargain-hunting activity.

WTI Crude prices retreated from 13-year high US$130 per barrel last week, down to US$105 per barrel before the weekend. We project the market could trade from US$105 to US$125 per barrel while observing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. In the event of piercing above US$130 per barrel, we predict the bulls might charge higher to US$150 per barrel anytime in the near future.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives attained another historical high at RM7,268 per metric tonne last week before the trend receded. Short-squeeze activity has occurred in the market after crude prices and edible oil surged due to the Ukraine war. May Futures contract settled at RM6,710 per metric tonne on Friday.

We foresee the market will be based at RM6,600 per metric tonne in case of a drawdown. Topside can re-visit RM7,000 per metric tonne on Wednesday’s rollover. The rising trend might continue only after the rollover seasons.

Gold prices corrected last week but stayed supported at US$1,960 per ounce. We forecast the trend could rebound while sitting on the aforementioned support. Topside resistance could emerge at US$2,030 per ounce once demand drives up market prices. We believe the trend could trade sideways for a few days before piercing to higher grounds.

Silver prices stood well at US$25.50 per ounce support last week. Moving forward, we target the market will range from US$25 to US$26.50 per ounce in the coming week in case the price movements go lower. Overall, long traders are still holding well on silver positions while waiting for the trend to pierce above US$27 per ounce in March and April seasons.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.