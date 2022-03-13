Warisan to re-strategise after failing to win any seat in Johor

KOTA KINABALU (March 13): Parti Warisan (Warisan) will re-strategise after failing to win any seat in the Johor state election, said its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Warisan which made its electoral debut in Peninsular Malaysia, contested in Pekan Nanas, Bekok, Mahkota, Johor Jaya, Bukit Batu and Permas.

Shafie in a statement on Sunday said that the election did not turn out the way they had hoped.

“But time was simply not on our side.This is however not the time for us to give up. It is the time for us to re-strategise and march on to prepare for the 15th General Election.

“Our struggle for a better Malaysia must continue,” he said.

Shafie congratulated Barisan Nasional on their victory in the Johor state elections.

“Most of all, to thank everyone who campaigned tirelessly for Parti Warisan. You have my heartfelt thanks and deepest gratitude for your hard work and continuous effort. I also thank the people of Johor for welcoming us into the state,” said the Semporna Member of Parliament.

In the just-concluded Johor polls, BN won 40 of the 56 state seats, leaving Perikatan Nasional (PN) with just three seats, Pakatan Harapan (11), and PKR and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) one seat each.