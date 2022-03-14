117 illegal immigrants detained in KK

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): The Immigration Department has arrested 117 Filipino illegal immigrants during the “Operasi Patuh Bersepadu” (SAPU) raid at a squatter colony at Sungai Likas behind Hakka hall near here.

Sabah Immigration Department director Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the operation was carried out from 12.10am to 2.15am on Monday.

She said that those arrested were 12 men, 34 women, 32 boys and 39 girls between two years old and 60 years old.

“They were arrested for alleged offence under Section 6(1)(c ) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 which is entering and living in Malaysia without passport or valid pass.

“During the operation, a total of 124 people were checked,” she said in a statement on Monday.

She also said that strict Covid-19 health screening was carried out on each of the people arrested to stop the virus spread.

The objective of the operation in Sabah is to flush out illegal immigrants and any person(s) with offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 [amendment 2002](Act 155), Immigration Rules 1963 [amendment 2011], Passport Act 1966 (Act 150), Anti-Trading of People and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 1007 [amendment 2015](Act 670).

Also taking part in the raid was Malaysia Immigration Director General Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud who said the detained Philippine nationals would be sent to the Kota Kinabalu Immigration Department for documentation process.

“Our checks found that the squatter settlement near Sungai Likas was using illegal electricity and water supply connection and the condition here is dangerous for public health. We will inform the relevant authorities for further action,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee also said the Immigration Department has identified a new site for the construction of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex in the Nabawan district which is located at the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

He said the CIQS Complex would facilitate people’s movement at the country’s border.

“I went to Pagalungan to see the immigration process there and the area was quite far. I was informed that a more suitable site for the CIQS Complex has been identified,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said he also visited the Merapok-Sindumin and Mengkalap Immigration Control Posts in Sarawak to see the preparation ahead of the border reopening on April 1.

He added that a total of 850 illegal immigrants would be deported to their country of origin when the borders were reopened and the cost of their Covid-19 screening would be borne by their respective family members.