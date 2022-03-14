Covid-19: Sabah’s new cases drop to 622 but sporadic infections remain high

KOTA KINABALU (March 14): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah have dropped by 223 to 622 today, said Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said the daily cases were largely influenced by the decrease of infections in districts such as Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

However, he said sporadic infections remained high at 64 per cent, meaning that the risk of infection was still high, particularly in public places.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 19 districts recorded a decrease in cases compared to yesterday, with four districts showing a significant drop, namely Penampang -47 cases, Tuaran -39 cases, Kota Kinabalu -35 cases and Tawau -33 cases.

Only seven districts saw an increase and one district maintained the same figure as the day before, he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a school cluster, Jalan Gudon Cluster in Kota Kinabalu has ended. To date, there are 25 remaining active clusters in Sabah.

Overall, he said the statistics showed that the Covid-19 situation in the state was stabilising with 13 districts registering single-digit infections and only one district, namely Kota Kinabalu (192 cases) recorded three figures. Thirteen districts reported two-digit cases.

He added that 612 or 98.39 per cent of the 622 new cases fell under Categories 1 and 2, two cases each in Category 3 and 4 and six cases in Category 5.