Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate rises to 55.6 pct

KUCHING (March 14): : Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 rose to 55.6 per cent yesterday, the eighth lowest in the country, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

The state’s ICU bed usage rate was 49.3 per cent on Saturday while the national rate stood at 57.8 per cent yesterday.

Johor topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 78.1 per cent, and at the bottom of the table was Labuan at 25 per cent.

Sarawak recorded 1,354 infections yesterday, of which, 193 cases involved children aged 11 and below, and 1,106 cases were contributed by the 18-59 age group.

This week, the 18-29 age group made up the most cases, contributing 25.9 per cent to the total infections in Sarawak.

The 30-39 age group came in second at 22.1 per cent followed by the 40-49 age group at 12.7 per cent, 50-59 age group (10 per cent), 60-69 age group (7.4 per cent), 0-4 age group (6.6 per cent), 5-11 age group (5.8 per cent), 70-79 age group (4.1 per cent), 12-17 age group (3.6 per cent) and 80-above (1.8 per cent).

The state’s death toll for Covid-19 stood at 1,641 yesterday, of which, 346 were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Meanwhile, Sarawak has continued to stay atop the vaccination rate table for children aged five to 11 at 63.1 per cent.

The state is way leading in this age group – having received at least the first dose – compared with the national rate at 32.9 per cent.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, Sarawak’s vaccination rate at 90.6 per cent is slightly below the national rate at 91.2 per cent.

The state’s vaccination rate for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 is the fourth lowest in the country. Also registering below the national rate were Pahang at 85.4 per cent, Kelantan (84 per cent) and Sabah (74.1 per cent).

While the national vaccination rate for adults remains at 97.5 per cent, Sarawak’s rate is lower at 90.9 per cent.

Klang Valley topped the table with 118 per cent of its adults inoculated and Sabah had the lowest rate at 76.9 per cent.

In terms of overall population, Sarawak recorded vaccination rate at 75.8 per cent, the seventh lowest in the country.

This is slightly below the national rate at 78.9 per cent.

Klang Valley registered the highest vaccination rate at 94.9 per cent while Kelantan’s 61.3 per cent was the lowest.

As of yesterday, over 6.04 million vaccine doses had been administered to individuals across Sarawak.

Of these, more than 2.36 million were first doses followed by over 2.14 million second doses and more than 1.53 million boosters.