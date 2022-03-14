Covid-19: Sarawak records 965 new cases

KUCHING (March 14): Sarawak today logged 965 new Covid-19 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update.

It said of the new cases, 480 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 471 others were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are six cases in Category 3 (lung infection), five in Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and three in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator),” the committee said.

To date, the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak is at 279,596.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching continued to top the list with 446 cases, followed by Miri with 133.

Sibu and eight other districts recorded double-digit cases, with 75 cases in Sibu followed by 68 cases in Bintulu, Serian (54), Samarahan (34), Sarikei (16), Mukah (15), Limbang (14) , Sri Aman (13), and Meradong 11.

Betong and Dalat each recorded nine cases, while Simunjan had eight.

There were six cases each in Kapit, Marudi and Lawas, and five each in Matu and Daro.

Bau, Kabong, Pusa and Subis each had four cases, while Lundu, Saratok and Selangau each had three.

Kanowit recorded two cases.

There was one case each in Tebedu, Asajaya, Pakan, Telang Usan and Song.

Eight other districts did not record any new case for the day.