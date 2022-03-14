CovidNow: 91.2 pct of Malaysia’s adolescent population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): A total of 2,837,197 individuals or 91.2 per cent of the adolescent population, aged 12 to 17, in the country have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 2,937,206 individuals or 94.4 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For children aged five to 11, a total of 1,167,019 individuals or 32.9 per cent of the group have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Meanwhile, for the adult population, a total of 15,280,702 individuals or 64.9 per cent have received a Covid-19 booster dose, while a total of 22,934,957 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the group have completed their vaccination and 23,211,514 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 45,025 doses of vaccine were administered, with 23,489 as first doses, 1,349 as second doses and 20,187 booster doses, bringing the cumulative total vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,159,756.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 87 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor recording the highest number at 22 cases, followed by Selangor (18), Perak (10), Penang and Kuala Lumpur with six cases each.

Pahang recorded five cases, Kedah and Kelantan with four cases each, while Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu with three cases each, Sarawak (two) and Sabah (one). – Bernama