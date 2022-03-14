Delivery guy’s dedication to bodybuilding pays off in Mr Miri 2022 title win

MIRI (March 14): Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul clinched the Mr Miri 2022 title after being declared the ‘Champion of Champions’ at this year’s divisional bodybuilding championship held at Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday.

“I have been involved in this sport for about 12 years now. To win the ‘Champion of Champions’ title really means a lot to me as I feel all my hard work has paid off,” the 32-year-old told The Borneo Post.

Hailing from Lawas, Awangku Hosin said he had chosen to reside in Miri so that he could pursue his interest in bodybuilding further.

“There’s no bodybuilding association in Lawas, so I had travelled to Miri and chosen to work here so that I could compete in competitions, including Mr Miri, Mr Sarawak and Mr Malaysia under the Miri Division Bodybuilding Association,” said the muscleman, who is currently working as a personal delivery man in the morning, and a cashier at night.

Awangku Hosin, who had won the Welterweight category earlier, was amongst the over 30 participants who competed in nine categories.

Wilman Tan took the Light Middleweight title, while brothers Asdillah, Asman and Asrul Asmat Sefri dominated the lower-weight categories – namely Flyweight (Under-60kg), Bantamweight (60-65kg) and Lightweight (65-70kg), respectively.

Moreover, Asrul also clinched the Classic Physique-Above 170cm trophy, followed by respective runners-up Tan, Mahadir Mardi and Muhamad Nur Man.

In the Classic Physique Under-170cm battle, Chong Hien Yung triumphed over Asman, who was the first runner-up, and Wan Aizzad who placed third.

There were also Mr Fitness height-based categories, where Fauziree John was adjudged the winner after fending off the challenge of Wan Aizzad, Mohd Hafizul Borhan, Rohmat JK and Awangku Kamaruddin Awangku Hassan.

In the Above-170cm class of this category, Fickry Jazlan took first place on the podium, with Mahadir coming second and Hamidi Hadif, third.

In his opening speech, Miri Division Bodybuilding Association president Cheyenne Moris expressed his excitement over the revival of the divisional competition after a disruption of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that the event also served as a platform to select athletes to represent Miri in this year’s Mr Sarawak championships, expected to be take place also in Miri in June.

Among the guests were Gymnasium Entrepreneurs Association Malaysia president Krishnakumar Kalimuthu who is also president of Kuala Lumpur Bodybuilding Federation; Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ministry of Sarawak (MYSED) officer Mohamad Adib Zulhusini and Sarawak Sports Corporation sports development officer (bodybuilding) Villaivan Jee.